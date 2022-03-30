Cleveland Browns Reportedly Wanted A Ton For Baker Mayfield In Any Blockbuster Trade

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Where will Baker Mayfield end up?

The biggest issue for any team wanting to part ways with talent is finding others willing to part ways with assets to obtain that talent, especially when other teams know for a fact that you are trying to rid yourself of a certain player.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “The Browns initially wanted at least a 2nd rounder and more for Baker Mayfield while refusing to take on any of the money on his contract.” Noting, “some NFL teams didn’t even believe he was a 1st rounder in the 2018 Draft. Browns made him 1st overall.”

The Browns have no use for Baker Mayfield after they completed a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson to possibly lead the franchise into the future and hopefully big things. The Browns received Watson and a 2024 sixth-round draft choice (which was originally a fifth-round pick), while the Texans will receive a 2022 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, a 2022 fourth-round choice (No. 107), a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The QB then signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the club.

Watson also faces 22 civil lawsuits. The 26-year-old remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Mayfield remains a member of the Cleveland Browns and given general manager Andrew Berry’s latest comments, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change any time soon.

“I wouldn’t really get into that type of speculation. But the reality of it is, quarterbacks are valuable,” Berry said via Browns reporter Zac Jackson. “Baker is a good player and you can’t have enough good players on your roster. We’ve already planned to make it work and we’ll just see how the next few weeks go, the next few months.”